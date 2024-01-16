Follow us on Facebook for our daily Soups & Specials!!
Sweet Peas Downtown Eatery
Featured Items
Monte Cristo
Ham, roast turkey and melted Swiss cheese, grilled between two pieces of French toast. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with Annie's house made raspberry jam for dipping!$16.00
Carrot Cake$6.00
Boom Boom Shrimp Salad
Golden fried shrimp in a spicy Boom Boom sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomatoes and toasted almonds on mixed greens with side of Buttermilk ranch dressing.$17.00
MENU
BREAKFAST ALL DAY
Avocado Toast
Two over-medium eggs, multigrain toast, fresh smashed avocado and sliced tomato.$12.00
Lox & Bagel
Norwegian Smoked Salmon, capers, red onion, tomato & cream cheese with choice of everything or plain bagel.$16.00
Mountain Top French Toast
Three pieces of French toast topped with fresh strawberries, caramelized pecans, powdered sugar and whipped topping.$12.00
STARTERS
LEAFY GREENS
Chef Salad
Mixed green lettuce topped with strips of roast turkey, honey ham, Swiss cheese, American cheese, cucumber, tomatoes and red onion. Served with your choice of dressing.$15.00
Duo Salad
Large scoops of white Albacore tuna salad and our house made chicken salad, served over mixed greens with tomato, cucumber and red onion. Served with your choice of dressing.$15.00
Honey Sesame Chicken Salad
Crispy fried chicken tenders dipped in honey and sesame seeds, over mixed greens, with caramelized pecans, mandarin oranges, strawberries, mango and crispy wontons. Served with side of Sweet Onion dressing.$16.00
Key West Salad
Grilled shrimp, feta cheese, hearts of palm, mango, fresh strawberries, dried cranberries and toasted almonds on a bed of mixed green lettuce, with side of Sweet Onion dressing.$17.00
Italian Salad
Mixed greens topped with ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, tomato, red onion, black olives and pepperoncini. Served with Italian dressing on side.$16.00
Summer Salad
Our house made chicken salad (made with diced celery & mayo) served over mixed greens and topped with sweet pear slices, walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, strawberries and red onion. With your choice of dressing on the side.$16.00
Small Side Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato and red onion with choice of dressing on the side.$5.00
Side Dressing$0.50
SOUP DU JOUR
SANDWICHES
Adult Grilled Cheese
2 pieces of white bread, grilled with American cheese. Served with choice of side.$8.00
BLT
Apple wood Bacon, Lettuce and tomato on your choice of toast.$9.00
Chicken Salad SANDWICH$14.00
Chicken Salad WRAP
Our house made chicken salad (made with diced celery and mayo) with lettuce and tomatoes in a large flour wrap. (Or make it a sandwich on your choice of bread.)$14.00
Club
Honey ham, roast turkey, apple wood bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo stacked between three slices of white toast.$14.00
French Dip Panini
Cool in the center, medium rare roast beef pressed between provolone cheese and Cuban bread, with warm au jus for dipping.$15.00
Grilled Reuben
Hot corned beef on rye with melted Swiss cheese and sauerkraut , with side of Thousand island dressing and a pickle.$15.00
Healthy Turkey
Roast turkey, provolone cheese, fresh smashed avocado, lettuce and tomato on multigrain bread.$15.00
Hot Italian Panini
Ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone cheese on Cuban bread, panini-pressed with lettuce, tomato and onion. Finished with a drizzle of Italian dressing.$15.00
Triple Grilled Cheese
Melted American, Swiss & Provolone cheeses with apple wood bacon towered between 2 pieces of multigrain and 1 piece of white bread, grilled to perfection!$12.00
Tuna Melt on Rye
Melted Swiss cheese, white Albacore Tuna and tomato grilled on Rye bread$14.00
Tuna Salad SANDWICH$14.00
Tuna Salad WRAP$14.00
Turkey Bacon Ranch Panini
Roast turkey, apple wood bacon, Swiss cheese, smashed avocado, tomato and buttermilk Ranch on panini-pressed Cuban bread.$15.00
KIDS MENU
SWEET TREATS
"OMG" Sweet Cream Cheese Stuffed Pretzel
Golden fried pretzel filled with sweet cream cheese and topped with warm caramel drizzle, vanilla ice cream and whipped topping. A MUST TRY!$8.00
Root Beer Float$5.00
1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream$2.00
2 Scoops Vanilla Ice Cream$4.00
Strawberry Not-So-Shortcake$8.00
Carrot Cake$6.00
Mercier's Apple Pie$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Cookie Butter Banana Pie$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Banana Cream Pie$8.00
BEVERAGES
CANINE SELECTION
SPECIALS
SIDES
Side Avocado$2.00
Side Bacon$4.00
Side Chips$2.00
Side Crackers & Mango Butter$1.50
Side French fries$3.00
Side Pickle$1.00
Side Strawberries$2.50
Side Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
Side Toast$2.50
8 oz Mango Butter$6.00
8 oz Raspberry Jam$5.00
16 oz Raspberry Jam$9.00OUT OF STOCK
8 oz Chicken Salad$7.00
16 oz Pint Chicken Salad$14.00