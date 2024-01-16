Sweet Peas Downtown Eatery
Featured Items
- Club
Honey ham, roast turkey, apple wood bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo stacked between three slices of white toast.$14.00
- Honey Sesame Chicken Salad
Crispy fried chicken tenders dipped in honey and sesame seeds, over mixed greens, with caramelized pecans, mandarin oranges, strawberries, mango and crispy wontons. Served with side of Sweet Onion dressing.$15.00
- Half Sandwich & Soup
Choice of roast turkey, honey ham, roast beef, tuna salad or chicken salad on white, rye or multigrain bread. Served with chocolate chip cookie!$10.00
BREAKFAST
- Bagel Panini
Ham, American cheese and one fried egg, panini-pressed on a plain or everything bagel. Served with a crispy hash brown.$9.00
- Avocado Toast
Two over-medium eggs, multigrain toast, fresh avocado slices and sliced tomato.$11.00
- Mountain Top French Tst
Three pieces of French toast topped with fresh strawberries, caramelized pecans, powdered sugar and whipped topping.$12.00
- Lox & Bagel
Norwegian Smoked Salmon, capers, red onion, tomato & cream cheese with choice of everything or plain bagel.$16.00
- BLT
Apple wood bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of toast. Served with crispy hash brown bites.$9.00
STARTERS
- Beer Battered Onion Ring Tower
Served with sides of Ranch and spicy Boom Boom sauce$8.00
- Coconut Shrimp
Five golden fried shrimp in a coconut batter. Served with sweet chili sauce.$12.00
- OUT OF STOCKCrispy Fried Calamari
Served with our house made Marinara sauce.OUT OF STOCK$14.00
- Boom Boom Shrimp
5 Shrimp fried to perfection and topped with spicy boom boom sauce!$11.00
- Pork Potstickers
Fried pork & vegetable potstickers with side of teriyaki sauce for dipping!$7.00
- Caprese Plate
Sliced ripe tomatoes, basil and fresh mozzarella, finished with balsamic drizzle.$14.00
LEAFY GREENS
- Key West Salad
Grilled shrimp, feta cheese, hearts of palm, mango, fresh strawberries, dried cranberries and toasted almonds on a bed of mixed green lettuce, with side of Sweet Onion dressing.$17.00
- Boom Boom Shrimp Salad
Golden fried shrimp in a spicy Boom Boom sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomatoes and toasted almonds on mixed greens with side of Buttermilk ranch dressing.$17.00
- Summer Salad
Our house made chicken salad (made with diced celery & mayo) served over mixed greens and topped with sweet pear slices, walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, strawberries and red onion. With your choice of dressing on the side.$16.00
- Chef Salad
Mixed green lettuce topped with strips of roast turkey, honey ham, Swiss cheese, American cheese, cucumber, tomatoes and red onion. Served with your choice of dressing.$15.00
- Duo Stuffed Tomato
One fresh ripe tomato split in half, topped with scoops of white Albacore tuna salad and our house made chicken salad, served over mixed greens with cucumber and topped with red onion. Served with your choice of dressing.$15.00
- Small Side Salad$5.00
SOUP DU JOUR
SANDWICHES
- French Dip Panini
Cool in the center, medium rare roast beef pressed between provolone cheese and Cuban bread, with warm au jus for dipping.$15.00
- Hot Italian Panini
Ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone cheese on Cuban bread, panini-pressed with lettuce, tomato and onion. Finished with a drizzle of Italian dressing.$15.00
- Cuban
Slow roasted pork, ham, Swiss, mayo, mustard and sliced pickles, hot pressed on Cuban bread.$15.00
- Triple Grilled Cheese
American, Swiss and provolone cheeses triple-towered between multigrain and white bread, with tomato and apple wood bacon.$14.00
- Monte Cristo
Ham, roast turkey and melted Swiss cheese, grilled between two pieces of French toast. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with Annie's house made raspberry jam for dipping!$16.00
- Grilled Reuben
Hot corned beef on rye with melted Swiss cheese and sauerkraut , with side of Thousand island dressing and a pickle.$15.00
- Chicken Salad WRAP
Our house made chicken salad (made with diced celery and mayo) with lettuce and tomatoes in a large flour wrap. (Or make it a sandwich on your choice of bread.)$14.00
- Healthy Turkey
Roast turkey, provolone cheese, fresh avocado, lettuce and tomato on multigrain bread.$14.00
- Chicken Salad SANDWICH$14.00
KIDS MENU
SWEET TREATS
- "OMG" Sweet Cream Cheese Stuffed Pretzel
Golden fried pretzel filled with sweet cream cheese and topped with warm caramel drizzle, vanilla ice cream and whipped topping. A MUST TRY!$8.00
- Root Beer Float$5.00
- 1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream$2.00
- 2 Scoops Vanilla Ice Cream$4.00
- Strawberry Not-So-Shortcake
Layers of delicious pound cake, whipped cream and strawberry compote! Heavenly!!$8.00
BEVERAGES
CANINE SELECTION
SPECIALS
- Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit$6.00
- Sausage Egg & Cheese Bagel$7.00
- Hot Corned Beef & Pastrami Duo Sandwich$14.00
- Cinnamon Raisin French Toast$10.00
- Southern Egg Benedict
Open faced buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage patties, 2 fried eggs and sausage gravy! Served with crispy hash brown bites.$14.00