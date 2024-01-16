One fresh ripe tomato split in half, topped with scoops of white Albacore tuna salad and our house made chicken salad, served over romaine lettuce with hardboiled egg, cucumber and topped with red onion. Served with your choice of dressing.

DRESSING CHOICE Required* Please select 1 BUTTERMILK RANCH BLUE CHEESE ITALIAN SWEET ONION THOUSAND ISLAND HONEY MUSTARD NO DRESSING SUMMER SALAD NO CUCUMBER NO TOMATO NO ONION NO EGG