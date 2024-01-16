Sweet Peas Downtown Eatery
Featured Items
BREAKFAST ALL DAY
- Avocado Toast
Two over-medium eggs, multigrain toast, fresh smashed avocado and sliced tomato.$11.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lox & Bagel
Norwegian Smoked Salmon, capers, red onion, tomato & cream cheese with choice of everything or plain bagel.$16.00
- Mountain Top French Toast
Three pieces of French toast topped with fresh strawberries, caramelized pecans, powdered sugar and whipped topping.$12.00
STARTERS
- Beer Battered Onion Ring Tower
Served with sides of Ranch and spicy Boom Boom sauce$8.00
- Boom Boom Shrimp APP
5 Shrimp fried to perfection and topped with spicy boom boom sauce!$11.00
- Pork Potstickers
Fried pork & vegetable potstickers with side of teriyaki sauce for dipping!$7.00
- Caprese Plate
Sliced ripe tomatoes, basil and fresh mozzarella, finished with balsamic drizzle.$14.00
LEAFY GREENS
- Boom Boom Shrimp Salad
Golden fried shrimp in a spicy Boom Boom sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomatoes and toasted almonds on mixed greens with side of Buttermilk ranch dressing.$17.00
- Chef Salad
Mixed green lettuce topped with strips of roast turkey, honey ham, Swiss cheese, American cheese, cucumber, tomatoes and red onion. Served with your choice of dressing.$15.00
- Duo Stuffed Tomato
One fresh ripe tomato split in half, topped with scoops of white Albacore tuna salad and our house made chicken salad, served over mixed greens with cucumber and topped with red onion. Served with your choice of dressing.$15.00
- Honey Sesame Chicken Salad
Crispy fried chicken tenders dipped in honey and sesame seeds, over mixed greens, with caramelized pecans, mandarin oranges, strawberries, mango and crispy wontons. Served with side of Sweet Onion dressing.$15.00
- Key West Salad
Grilled shrimp, feta cheese, hearts of palm, mango, fresh strawberries, dried cranberries and toasted almonds on a bed of mixed green lettuce, with side of Sweet Onion dressing.$17.00
- Summer Salad
Our house made chicken salad (made with diced celery & mayo) served over mixed greens and topped with sweet pear slices, walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, strawberries and red onion. With your choice of dressing on the side.$16.00
- Small Side Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato and red onion with choice of dressing on the side.$5.00
- Side Dressing$0.75
SOUP DU JOUR
SANDWICHES
- BLT
Apple wood Bacon, Lettuce and tomato on your choice of toast.$9.00
- Chicken Salad SANDWICH$14.00
- Chicken Salad WRAP
Our house made chicken salad (made with diced celery and mayo) with lettuce and tomatoes in a large flour wrap. (Or make it a sandwich on your choice of bread.)$14.00
- Club
Honey ham, roast turkey, apple wood bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo stacked between three slices of white toast.$14.00
- Cuban
Roasted pork, ham, Swiss, mayo, mustard and sliced pickles, hot pressed on Cuban bread.$15.00
- French Dip Panini
Cool in the center, medium rare roast beef pressed between provolone cheese and Cuban bread, with warm au jus for dipping.$15.00
- Grilled Reuben
Hot corned beef on rye with melted Swiss cheese and sauerkraut , with side of Thousand island dressing and a pickle.$15.00
- Healthy Turkey
Roast turkey, provolone cheese, fresh avocado, lettuce and tomato on multigrain bread.$14.00
- Hot Italian Panini
Ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone cheese on Cuban bread, panini-pressed with lettuce, tomato and onion. Finished with a drizzle of Italian dressing.$15.00
- Monte Cristo
Ham, roast turkey and melted Swiss cheese, grilled between two pieces of French toast. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with Annie's house made raspberry jam for dipping!$16.00
- Triple Grilled Cheese
American, Swiss and provolone cheeses triple-towered between multigrain and white bread, with tomato and apple wood bacon.$14.00
KIDS MENU
SWEET TREATS
- "OMG" Sweet Cream Cheese Stuffed Pretzel
Golden fried pretzel filled with sweet cream cheese and topped with warm caramel drizzle, vanilla ice cream and whipped topping. A MUST TRY!$8.00
- Root Beer Float$5.00
- 1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream$2.00
- 2 Scoops Vanilla Ice Cream$4.00
- Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Caramel Apple Cheesecake$8.00
- Strawberry Not-So-Shortcake$8.00
BEVERAGES
CANINE SELECTION
SPECIALS
SIDES
- Side French fries$4.00
- Side Bagel$4.00
- Side Bacon$4.00
- Side Hashbrowns$3.00
- Side Egg$1.50
- Side 2 Eggs$3.00
- Side Sausage Patties$3.00
- Cookie$1.00
- Side Avocado$2.00
- Side Strawberries$2.50
- 8 oz Chicken Salad$7.00
- 16 oz Chicken Salad$14.00
- 8 oz Raspberry Jam$5.00
- 16 oz Raspberry Jam$9.00
- 8 oz Mango Butter$6.00
- Side Toast$2.50
- Side Pickle$1.00