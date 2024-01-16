Sweet Peas Downtown Eatery
BREAKFAST
- Bagel Panini
Ham, American cheese and one fried egg, panini-pressed on a plain or everything bagel. Served with crispy hash brown bites.$9.00
- Avocado Toast
Two over-medium eggs, multigrain toast, fresh avocado slices and sliced tomato.$11.00
- Grandma Lil's Biscuit & Gravy
One buttermilk biscuit topped with house made country sausage gravy.$7.00
- Mountain Top French Tst
Three pieces of French toast topped with fresh strawberries, caramelized pecans, powdered sugar and whipped topping.$12.00
- Lox & Bagel
Norwegian Smoked Salmon, capers, red onion, tomato & cream cheese with choice of everything or plain bagel.$16.00
- BLT
Apple wood bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of toast. Served with crispy hash brown bites.$9.00
Bagel Panini
Ham, American cheese and one fried egg, panini-pressed on a plain or everything bagel. Served with crispy hash brown bites.
STARTERS
- Beer Battered Onion Ring Tower
Served with sides of Ranch and spicy Boom Boom sauce$7.00
- Coconut Shrimp
Five golden fried shrimp in a coconut batter. Served with sweet chili sauce.$12.00
- Crispy Fried Calamari
Served with our house made Marinara sauce.$14.00
- Mozzarella Stix
Served with our housemade Marinara sauce.$7.00
- Pork Potstickers
5 Fried Pork Vegetable Potstickers served with side of Soy sauce$8.00
LEAFY GREENS
- Key West Salad
Grilled shrimp, feta cheese, hearts of palm, mango, fresh strawberries, dried cranberries and toasted almonds on a bed of romaine lettuce, with side of Sweet Onion dressing.$17.00
- Bada Boom Shrimp Salad
Golden fried shrimp in a spicy Boom Boom sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomatoes and toasted almonds on mixed greens with side of Buttermilk ranch dressing.$17.00
- Golden Sesame Chicken Salad
Crispy fried chicken tenders dipped in honey and sesame seeds, over mixed greens, with caramelized pecans, mandarin oranges, strawberries, mango and crispy wontons. Served with side of Sweet Onion dressing.$15.00
- Summer Salad
Our house made chicken salad (made with diced celery & mayo) served over romaine lettuce and topped with sweet pear slices, walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, strawberries and red onion. With your choice of dressing on the side.$16.00
- Chef Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with strips of roast turkey, honey ham, Swiss cheese, American cheese, crumbled bacon, hardboiled egg, cucumber, tomatoes and red onion. Served with your choice of dressing.$15.00
- Duo Stuffed Tomato
One fresh ripe tomato split in half, topped with scoops of white Albacore tuna salad and our house made chicken salad, served over romaine lettuce with hardboiled egg, cucumber and topped with red onion. Served with your choice of dressing.$15.00
- Small Side Salad$5.00
SOUP DU JOUR
SANDWICHES
- French Dip Panini
Cool in the center, medium rare roast beef pressed between provolone cheese and Cuban bread, with warm au jus for dipping.$15.00
- Club
Honey ham, roast turkey, apple wood bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo stacked between three slices of white toast.$14.00
- Hot Italian Panini
Ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone cheese on Cuban bread, panini-pressed with lettuce, tomato and onion. Finished with a drizzle of Italian dressing.$15.00
- Cuban
Slow roasted pork, ham, Swiss, mustard and sliced pickles, hot pressed on Cuban bread.$15.00
- Triple Grilled Cheese
American, Swiss and provolone cheeses triple-towered between multigrain and white bread, with tomato and crisp apple wood bacon.$14.00
- Monte Cristo
Ham, roast turkey and melted Swiss cheese, grilled between two pieces of French toast. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with Annie's house made raspberry jam for dipping!$16.00
- Grilled Reuben
Corned beef piled high on rye with melted Swiss cheese and sauerkraut , with side of Thousand island dressing and a pickle.$15.00
- Chicken Salad Wrap
Our house made chicken salad (made with diced celery and mayo) with lettuce and tomatoes in a large flour wrap. (Or make it a sandwich on your choice of bread.)$14.00
- Healthy Turkey
Roast turkey, provolone cheese, fresh avocado, lettuce and tomato on multigrain bread.$14.00