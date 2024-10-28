Skip to Main content
Sweet Peas downtown eatery
0
Order Online
Home
/
Salmon BLT Salad
Salmon BLT Salad
$0
DRESSING MOD
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Grilled Salmon, fresh diced tomato, sliced avocado and crumbled apple wood bacon over mixed greens with choice of dressiing.
Sweet Peas downtown eatery Location and Hours
(706) 400-5676
53 B Merchants Walk, Blairsville, GA 30512
Open now
•
Closes at 2:30PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement